SomaLogic Inc (SLGC): Price Down $-0.19 (-1.52)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.23 (-1.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SLGC

At the time of this writing, SLGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.84%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on SLGC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SLGC ranks 229th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SLGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SLGC’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.52%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SLGC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SLGC: Daily RSI Analysis For SLGC, its RSI is now at 60.7477.

SLGC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For SLGC News Traders

Investors and traders in SLGC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

SomaLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 535-4027 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9487 for international

