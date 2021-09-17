Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH): Price Up $0.97 (1.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SAH

At the moment, SAH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SAH ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

SAH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SAH’s price is up $0.97 (1.83%) from the day prior. SAH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SAH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SAH: Daily RSI Analysis For SAH, its RSI is now at 100.

SAH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

