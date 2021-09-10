Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.19)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SRNE

At the time of this writing, SRNE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SRNE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SRNE ranks 133rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SRNE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SRNE’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.19%) from the day prior. SRNE has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SRNE: Daily RSI Analysis For SRNE, its RSI is now at 0.

SRNE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

