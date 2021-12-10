Sotera Health Co (SHC): Price Now Near $22.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHC

At the time of this writing, SHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SHC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on SHC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHC ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

SHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SHC’s price is up $0.25 (1.13%) from the day prior. SHC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Sotera Health Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHC: Daily RSI Analysis SHC’s RSI now stands at 37.037.

SHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

