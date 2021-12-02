Sotera Health Co (SHC): Price Up $0.28 (1.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.29 (1.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHC

Currently, SHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (1.4%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SHC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SHC ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

SHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SHC’s price is up $0.28 (1.35%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SHC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SHC: Daily RSI Analysis For SHC, its RSI is now at 26.9231.

SHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

