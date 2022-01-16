Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 5,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

