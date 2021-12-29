South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI): Price Up $0.07 (0.27)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SJI

At the moment, SJI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SJI ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SJI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SJI’s price is up $0.07 (0.27%) from the day prior. SJI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SJI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SJI: Daily RSI Analysis SJI’s RSI now stands at 36.1111.

SJI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

