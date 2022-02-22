South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Body

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJI stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $892,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

