Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $42,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

