Southwest Airlines Co (LUV): Price Now Near $55.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LUV

At the moment, LUV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row LUV has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, LUV ranks 96th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LUV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LUV’s price is down $-0.74 (-1.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LUV has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Southwest Airlines Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.