Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 75,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the airline’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

