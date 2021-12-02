Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX): Price Now Near $65.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWX

At the moment, SWX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.8 (1.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SWX ranks 14th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SWX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWX’s price is up $0.94 (1.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SWX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SWX: Daily RSI Analysis SWX’s RSI now stands at 19.4215.

SWX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

