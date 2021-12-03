Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX): Price Now Near $66.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWX

At the moment, SWX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.61 (0.93%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SWX ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SWX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWX’s price is up $0.69 (1.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SWX has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SWX: Daily RSI Analysis SWX’s RSI now stands at 66.3934.

SWX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

