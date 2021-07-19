Southwestern Energy Co (SWN): Price Down $-0.11 (-2.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (1.93)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SWN

At the moment, SWN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (1.93%) from the hour prior. SWN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, SWN ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SWN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWN’s price is down $-0.11 (-2.29%) from the day prior. SWN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SWN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SWN: Daily RSI Analysis SWN’s RSI now stands at 0.

SWN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

