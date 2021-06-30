Southwestern Energy Co (SWN): Price Now Near $5.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWN

At the moment, SWN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on SWN; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, SWN ranks 65th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SWN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SWN’s price is up $0.15 (2.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SWN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on SWN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SWN’s price action over the past 90 days.