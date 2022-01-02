Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $86.23 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $91.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

