Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $354,000.

Shares of WIP stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

