Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

