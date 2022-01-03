Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $39.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

