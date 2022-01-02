Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: What is net income?