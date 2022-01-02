Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 5.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Woodward by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).