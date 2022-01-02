Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 893 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

