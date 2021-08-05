S&P Global Inc (SPGI): Price Down $-2.06 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.99 (-0.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPGI

At the time of this writing, SPGI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.99 (-0.9%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, SPGI ranks 380th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SPGI’s price is down $-2.06 (-0.47%) from the day prior. SPGI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. S&P Global Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPGI: Daily RSI Analysis For SPGI, its RSI is now at 71.8194.

SPGI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

