S&P Global Inc (SPGI): Price Down $-3.98 (-1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-4.35 (-1.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPGI

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SPGI ranks 341st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SPGI’s price is down $-3.98 (-1.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SPGI has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. S&P Global Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.