S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

