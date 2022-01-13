SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.05

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.05 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 19250518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?