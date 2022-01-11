Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB): Price Now Near $99.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPB

Currently, SPB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.74 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, SPB ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPB’s price is down $-0.76 (-0.76%) from the day prior. SPB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SPB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SPB: Daily RSI Analysis For SPB, its RSI is now at 0.

SPB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

