Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB): Price Up $0.15 (0.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPB

Currently, SPB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. SPB has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, SPB ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPB’s price is up $0.15 (0.15%) from the day prior. SPB has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SPB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SPB: Daily RSI Analysis SPB’s RSI now stands at 73.8372.

SPB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market