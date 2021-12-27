Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

