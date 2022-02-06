Spin Master Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.73.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$48.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

