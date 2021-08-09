Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR): Price Now Near $41.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPR

At the time of this writing, SPR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPR ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Aircraft stocks.

SPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SPR’s price is down $-1.34 (-3.15%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SPR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SPR: Daily RSI Analysis SPR’s RSI now stands at 57.8199.

SPR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

