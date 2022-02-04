Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

