Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

SPLK stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

