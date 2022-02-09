Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Splunk were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

