Splunk Inc (SPLK): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.2)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPLK

At the moment, SPLK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPLK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SPLK’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SPLK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Splunk Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

