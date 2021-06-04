Spotify Technology SA (SPOT): Price Now Near $235.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPOT

At the moment, SPOT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.98 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPOT ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

SPOT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPOT’s price is up $3.9 (1.68%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SPOT has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Spotify Technology SA’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.