Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.87

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $16.70. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 90,580 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.54%.

In related news, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Long bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

