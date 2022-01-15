SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 678.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,468 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.72% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.71. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

