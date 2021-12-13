Sprinklr Inc (CXM): Price Down $0 (-0.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.82 (-5.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CXM

At the moment, CXM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.82 (-5.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CXM ranks 192nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CXM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CXM’s price is down $0 (-0.03%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CXM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CXM: Daily RSI Analysis CXM’s RSI now stands at 71.5294.

CXM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

