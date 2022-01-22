Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.08

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 41920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $6,193,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

