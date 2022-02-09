Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.33. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 45,731 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.4107 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

