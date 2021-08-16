Sprout Social Inc (SPT): Price Now Near $98.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPT

Currently, SPT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.69 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. SPT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPT ranks 323rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPT’s price is down $-3.34 (-3.27%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SPT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sprout Social Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPT: Daily RSI Analysis SPT’s RSI now stands at 14.1929.

SPT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

