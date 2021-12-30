Sprout Social Inc (SPT): Price Up $0.05 (0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPT

Currently, SPT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SPT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPT ranks 100th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPT’s price is up $0.05 (0.06%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sprout Social Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPT: Daily RSI Analysis For SPT, its RSI is now at 0.7587.

SPT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

