Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM): Price Now Near $22.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SFM's price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, SFM ranks 105th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SFM’s price is up $0.05 (0.22%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SFM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SFM: Daily RSI Analysis SFM’s RSI now stands at 25.

SFM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For SFM News Traders

Investors and traders in SFM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The past three years for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) investors has not been profitable

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any…

