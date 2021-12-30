Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM): Price Up $0.05 (0.17)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFM

Currently, SFM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, SFM ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SFM’s price is up $0.05 (0.17%) from the day prior. SFM has seen its price go up 13 out of the past 14 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SFM: Daily RSI Analysis SFM’s RSI now stands at 100.

SFM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

