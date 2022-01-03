SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $224.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).