SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC): Price Now Near $73.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SSNC

Currently, SSNC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.49%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SSNC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SSNC ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SSNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SSNC’s price is up $0.56 (0.76%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SSNC has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

