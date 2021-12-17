Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM): Price Now Near $17.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SSRM

At the moment, SSRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, SSRM ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SSRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SSRM’s price is up $0.22 (1.28%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SSRM has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SSRM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SSRM: Daily RSI Analysis SSRM’s RSI now stands at 83.7838.

SSRM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

