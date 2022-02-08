SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$27.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 236,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

