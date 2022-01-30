St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,612.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,585.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)